REGINA -- The provincial government is investing $300 million in highway projects across Saskatchewan.

The province announced the plans, which are part of the government’s $7.5 billion two-year capital plan to stimulate economic recovery, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Infrastructure investments are important for growth, quality of life, and safe transportation,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a news release. “This stimulus package will provide an economic boost creating jobs and building priority infrastructure projects which will serve the citizens of the province for decades to come.”

The highway funding will be invested in projects over the next two years, including thin-membrane surface upgrades, passing lanes and improvements to municipal roads and airports.

Projects include:

Upgrading 325 kilometres of thin-membrane surface highways

24 to 26 new sets of highway passing lanes

Rehabilitating around 100 RM roads combined with the existing municipal roads program

Improvements to community airports

“Provincial road builders generate more than $5 billion in provincial GDP out of an economy of $73 billion or roughly seven per cent of the total provincial economy,” Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association President Shantel Lipp said in a release. “We employ close to 30,000 workers, making our industry one of the largest employers in the province. We welcome any move towards maintaining and eventually growing these job numbers to get our economy on track.”

This new investment is on top of $358 million in capital projects committed in the province’s spending estimates this year.