REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan will spend $110.5 million to build four new schools in the province and to do major renovations at two schools.

The communities of Regina, La Loche, Blaine Lake and Lanigan will be getting the new schools. In Regina, there will be a new Francophone elementary school built, in La Loche a new school will replace the Ducharme Elementary school, a K-12 school will replace the Blaine Lake Composite Schools and in Lanigan, a new K-12 school will consolidate the elementary and high school.

The community of Lloydminister will see renovations at its Holy Rosary High School and Comprehensive High School.

The Government said the money to build these new schools and to do renovations will come from its $7.5 billion two-year capitol plan to help stimulate the Saskatchewan economy and to provide economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Not only will these investments provide for safe and welcoming learning environments, they will also support jobs for Saskatchewan people as we move forward in these unprecedented times,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said.