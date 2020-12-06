REGINA -- Hundreds in Saskatoon and Regina gathered over the weekend, standing in solidarity with farmers in India.

For more than a week, tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting a new agriculture bill in India. They believe it will threaten the livelihood of producers in the country.

"We are also Indo-Canadian right, so we're showing our friends and family from back home, we are showing them that we are supporting all over the world," said Manny Sadhre, a protester in Saskatoon.

India 's government previously bought wheat and rice from farmers at a guaranteed price, now farmers are being encouraged to sell to private companies instead.

In Canada, from coast to coast, those with families dealing with the situation wanted to show their support.

“People think that its a farmers problem, no this is a common mans problem. When the corporate dominate everything, this is a monopoly for everything so that’s why we stand with farmers. We stand with labour, we stand with Indian lower and middle class,” said Gursewak Grewal, a Co-organizer for a car rally in Winnipeg.

Critics of the new law say it's been rushed, and is confusing for farmers who are already facing hardship brought on by the pandemic and are more anxious than ever before.

"We're just exercising our democratic rights just as the farmers are in indicia," said Nanki Kaur, a Rally Organizer in Toronto.

Protestors in India have faced tear gas, batons and water canons fired by police after they put up barricades and blocked highways.

On Friday, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau called the violence "concerning" and said farmers should be allowed to stage peaceful protests.

"Canada will always stand up for the rights of peaceful protest anywhere around the world," Trudeau said.

After those comments, India’s Foreign Ministry warned there could be serious damage done to diplomatic ties between both countries.

Indian farmers rejected their government's offer to amend the new farm laws, they want to see a total repeal instead. Both sides will meet again for the sixth time on Wednesday.

With files from CTVNews.ca

