Sask. kids start iced tea stand to pay for new console, end up making nearly $500
A sweltering hot summer day and a roadside iced tea stand was all Kashton and Aspen Kickley needed to raise nearly $500 for a new Nintendo Switch.
The five and seven-year-old duo of Estevan-based entrepreneurs set their sights on the new console after Aspen had an unforgettable first experience.
“She was the first one to play a Switch at her cousin's and she just loved it, loved the game. Ever since she’s been asking about getting a Switch,” Krista Kickley – the pair’s mother – told CTV News.
“So I was thinking about how they could earn a bit of money themselves to put a little bit towards it.”
The siblings managed to make nearly $500 in two days selling iced tea at their Estevan home and a nearby campground. (Courtesy: Krista Kickley)
Krista remembered the family’s yearly iced tea sale and thought the event would be a perfect fit for the kid's cause.
“I remembered we haven’t had an iced tea sale yet this year and we were going down to the campground we thought we might as well set up just past the gate there,” Krista explained.
“I was thinking they would make like $50 but after we packed up we were all surprised.”
All told the pair made $477 in the two-day effort outside their home in Estevan and at the Woodlawn Regional Park south of town.
“After we got that total we couldn’t believe they made that much in that time. When I told them they could pay for it themselves they couldn’t believe it either,” Krista said.
The pair with their hard earned cash - visiting the local Walmart. (Courtesy: Krista Hickley)
Kashton credits the high number of sales to the pair's sales technique.
“We waved and smiled. My mom told us to wave and smile every single time,” he said.
“There were a few people who stopped and admired them smiling and waving. It’s good to see kids smiling and waving and not just sitting there,” Krista added.
“It’s good for them to get out there and I think they really appreciated learning how to get something themselves.”
However, Kashton did admit there were some issues.
“It was kind of boring and really hot,” he said.
“The bugs were getting on us too,” Aspen added.
Despite the hardships – the pair achieved their goal and then some. All that was left was to take their funds and visit the local Walmart.
“Thanks to the girls at Walmart that counted all the change,” Krista laughed.
“They thought it was funny too and they couldn’t believe how much.”
Kashton and Aspen with their reward, a brand new Nintendo Switch. According to the family, the process of counting coins was a long one. (Courtesy: Krista Kickley)
Now the brother/sister duo are enjoying the fruits of their labour – racing down Rainbow Road in Mario Kart.
As for Krista – she’s thankful for everyone that took part.
“I just want to thank everyone who came and supported the kids in their iced tea sale – this one guy especially who gave them $50. I tried to tell him no but he insisted on them having that.”
As for the lessons learned during the sale – Kashton and Aspen were both very clear.
When you work hard “you get lots of money … and you get your Nintendo.”
The sibling pair made $477 during their two days of iced tea sales. (Courtesy: Krista Kickley)
