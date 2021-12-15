Sask. lake earns ice fishing title, but anglers will have to wait for colder conditions

Last Mountain Lake has been named number three on the list best ice fishing destinations in Canada by FishingBooker.

The platform identified the top eight lakes from across the country, with the Saskatchewan lake placing behind the Muskoka Lakes in Ontario and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade in Quebec.

The list is released just before the ice fishing season begins, and criteria include the general popularity of the location, suitability for ice fishing and how good the fishing is.

FishBooker said Last Mountain Lake was selected because of its reputation fuelled by the number of trophy walleye and northern pike catches each year.

“Highlighting popular ice fishing locations like Sarnia Beach will hopefully help new anglers explore this spacious lake even further,” said FishBooker in a statement.

Anglers will have to wait as the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising caution around lakes and rivers.

The WSA said recent warmer temperatures has resulted in thin ice and has created unsafe crossing conditions.

When heading out they recommend individuals avoid ice that looks slushy, has thawed then froze again, is near moving water, is layered due to sudden temperature changes or has structures on it, such as pressure ridges.