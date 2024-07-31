REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. launches evacuation aid app for parts of province

    A man patrols the evacuated village of Montreal Lake, Sask. in this Thursday, July 9, 2015 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A man patrols the evacuated village of Montreal Lake, Sask. in this Thursday, July 9, 2015 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has a new app to help those facing evacuations.

    It's meant to help residents stay connected to their communities and provide leaders with essential information.

    The Sask Evac App collects basic contact information so appropriate support can be provided and no time is wasted in critical moments.

    The app is now live and has already been rolled out in Creighton, Buffalo Narrows and the resort village of Candle Lake.

