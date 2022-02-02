Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from role

Saskatchewan’s sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.

Effective Tuesday, sergeant-at-arms Terry Quinn has resigned, according to a statement posted to the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan website.

“We thank Mr. Quinn for his dedication and years of service with the Assembly,” the statement said.

Sean Darling, the former deputy sergeant-at-arms, has been promoted to fill the role.

In November 2021, the province tabled a bill that would replace the independent sergeant-at-arms security team with a police precinct that reports to the government.