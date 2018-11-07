

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, veterans and public service members gathered at the legislative building on Wednesday morning to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The service honoured all the men and women who have given their lives while serving on the front lines, along with those who continue to serve Canada.

“One hundred years ago, Saskatchewan men and women sacrificed their lives to fight for peace and freedom in the First World War,” Moe said in a written release. “It is through remembrance that their stories of bravery live on through us. As we mark a century of remembrance, may we never forget those who have fallen.”

A Wall of Honour recognizing the province’s 15 Victoria Cross recipients was displayed at the service. George Mullin, who was one of the first recipients, returned from the First World War and became the legislature’s Sergeant-at-Arms in 1934.

The Wall of Honour will be on display in the Cumberland Gallery Nov. 8 to Dec. 2, before moving to a permanent display in Room 218 of the legislative building.