REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan unveiled the 2020-21 budget Monday afternoon, kicking off an unprecedented three week sitting of the Legislature.

The updated fiscal numbers follow a three month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government tabled losses of $2.4 billion on Monday afternoon.

The move to return to the Legislature comes after weeks of criticism from the NDP opposition regarding a lack of scrutiny for government spending during the pandemic.

The number of caucus members present for session will be limited, due to the pandemic.

The province was on track for a balanced budget in March, its second surplus year in a row.