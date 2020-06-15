Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Sask. Legislature returns for unprecedented 3 week sitting
Members of Legislature returned for a short 3 week sitting on June 15 in Saskatchewan. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan unveiled the 2020-21 budget Monday afternoon, kicking off an unprecedented three week sitting of the Legislature.
The updated fiscal numbers follow a three month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government tabled losses of $2.4 billion on Monday afternoon.
The move to return to the Legislature comes after weeks of criticism from the NDP opposition regarding a lack of scrutiny for government spending during the pandemic.
The number of caucus members present for session will be limited, due to the pandemic.
The province was on track for a balanced budget in March, its second surplus year in a row.