Sask. Legislature unanimously passes emergency motion to keep RCMP training in Regina

The Saskatchewan Legislature has unanimously passed an emergency motion calling for continued RCMP training in Regina.

Closure of the RCMP Depot model was one of the recommendations of last week’s report into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. It recommended an upgrade to police training, which Saskatchewan MLA’s believe can be accomplished in Regina.

The emergency motion was presented to the legislature by the NDP opposition on Monday.

“The assembly opposes any plan for changes to RCMP training that involves the closure of Depot Division in Regina and the loss of more than 500 jobs,” said NDP leader Carla Beck.

“We think that Regina should be a part of that solution and that that training could and should happen here in the Queen City.”

Saskatchewan Party MLAs joined in supporting the NDP emergency motion.

“We’ll reach out with our counterparts with the federal government and makes sure that that message gets through to them for sure,” said Christine Tell, minister of corrections, policing and public safety.

Any decision would have to be made by the federal government. Regina’s Conservative MP would oppose any relocation of training.

“Myself, Michael Kram and Andrew Scheer will fight tooth and nail to make sure that Depot stays in Regina and that the training facilities for the RCMP stay here,” said Warren Steinley, Conservative MP.

The recommendation was very unexpected and closing the RCMP Training Academy has never been publicly discussed by the federal government. Saskatchewan is stating its position early should the matter come under review in the future.