Sask. licence plate gets TikTok makeover
A man on TikTok who regularly shares his own artistic designs of licence plates has released a concept for Saskatchewan that has garnered both support and disapproval from followers.
“Ethan the License Plate Guy” has over 297,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 13 million likes.
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, he released a video redesigning Saskatchewan’s licence plate on March 15 that as of Thursday had received nearly 5,000 likes and had been viewed more than 49,000 times.
The concept design still features the “Land of Living Skies” slogan, but the colour scheme is different.
Most notably the famous wheat sheaf has been replaced by the Western Red Lily, Saskatchewan’s official provincial flower.
The addition of the flower received mixed reviews in the comments section.
“As a local Sasky, I would say the wheat sheaf is more iconic than the lily. I like your idea however leaving out the wheat all together is a miss,” one person said.
“It is beautiful but you forgot our province is the bread basket of the world so keep wheat in the background behind the prairie lily,” another commenter said.
"Ethan the License Plate Guy" released a TikTok video of his concept design of Saskatchewan's licence plate.
Saskatchewan’s licence plate has remained relatively the same since the late 1970s when the green lettering was introduced and the iconic wheat sheaf was added.
In 1997 a contest was held by Tourism Saskatchewan to determine a slogan that would go at the bottom centre of the plate, “Land of Living Skies” entered by Becky Pritchard from Tisdale, Sask. was the eventual winner.
Her slogan was chosen from 33,587 entries.
Pritchard received a $5,000 Saskatchewan vacation and a set of personalized license plates.
-- With files from CTV News' Darrell Romuld.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone
The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
9 injured, 1 missing in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
One person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
Canada to hold ceremony to mark coronation of King Charles III
Canada will hold a ceremony in Ottawa in May to mark the coronation of King Charles III, who acceded to the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
WATCH | Pilot makes first-ever plane landing on Burj Al Arab helipad
Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela made aviation history on Tuesday, becoming the first person to land a plane on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
'We will be down to one doctor': Saskatchewan offers $200K bonus for rural physicians
The Government of Saskatchewan is offering physicians a $200,000 bonus to work in rural areas.
-
Saskatoon real estate agents accused of mortgage fraud
A pair of Saskatoon real estate agents have been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a two-year police investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Break-and-enter suspect found hiding in dense forest area: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers arrested a suspect in a series of break-ins that took place earlier in March after finding him hiding in a dense forest area in the RM of Reynolds.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
New funding to help victims of violence, exploitation, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government is committing $1.5 million in annual operating funding for an Indigenous-led safe space for women victimized by violence and sexual exploitation.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of Edmonton officers killed while on duty
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Calgary police seek driver in hit-and-run that left woman injured
Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after striking a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
2 earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no reports of damage
An area northwest of Edmonton has been rattled by two mild earthquakes and a series of aftershocks.
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
Toronto
-
Ontario's integrity commissioner pauses probe into complaint over Ford stag party
Ontario’s integrity commissioner is hitting pause on a request from the NDP to investigate whether Premier Doug Ford acted improperly in relation to his daughter’s stag and doe party.
-
Snow plow operators in Mississauga quit following aggressive behaviour from residents
It’s been a busy March for snow plow operators in the Greater Toronto Area, but according to the City of Mississauga, it’s also been a violent one for some workers in the area.
-
TTC responds to outrage over online reporting options of safety concerns on transit
Some Torontonians are calling out the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) new web form, saying one of the safety concerns that can be reported is “cruel and unacceptable” as it appears to target unhoused individuals in the city.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; suspect dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Some federal public servants get remote-work extension as others face deadline
Some federal government workers will be able to continue remote work for another year, as most face a March 31 deadline to return to the office at least two days a week.
-
Uniqlo opening store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre
Uniqlo is opening a store in Ottawa this spring, its first foray into the nation's capital.
Vancouver
-
Flair Airline flight from Vancouver to Arizona canceled due to bird strike
A flight scheduled to travel from Vancouver to Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday was cancelled due to a bird strike, according to Flair Airlines.
-
Robbery at Vancouver Best Buy prompts heavily armed police response
Vancouver police officers armed with rifles converged on the Best Buy on Cambie Street following an early evening robbery at the store Wednesday.
-
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Montreal
-
9 injured, 1 missing in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
One person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Premier Legault, party leaders visit Quebec town reeling after pedestrians killed by truck
Quebec Premier François Legault will today visit the eastern Quebec town where a pickup truck plowed into groups of pedestrians, killing two. Legault will be joined by opposition leaders and other politicians in Amqui, the small community in the lower St-Lawrence region, where he will meet with local residents and hold a news conference.
-
Protesters march in N.D.G. against brutality in the justice system
Over 100 demonstrators marched through the streets of Montreal's N.D.G. neighbourhood Wednesday evening to protest police brutality.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder charge laid after body found near Vancouver Island rest stop in 2017
More than six years after the body of a 72-year-old man was discovered near a highway rest stop on southern Vancouver Island, a Victoria man is facing charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains
-
Laketown Shakedown announces 2023 lineup, including headliner Shaggy
A popular music festival on Vancouver Island has announced the lineup for its three-day 2023 event.
-
Quadra Island group combating climate change by feeding community
A Quadra Island group has teamed up with the island's two grocery stores and a local health food business to launch the Quadra food recovery program, which aims to keep edible food from being sent to garbage dumps.
Atlantic
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Faster licensing, registration process announced for Nova Scotia nurses
Nova Scotia’s nursing regulator has announced a new registration and licensing process for those looking to practice in the province.
-
$18 million announced to upgrade 14 N.S. rinks; improve access for girls, women in hockey
Nova Scotia is spending $18.3 million on 14 community rinks across the province that are in need of critical upgrades.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm warning with up to 50 cm of snow, travel advisories issued
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
Sudbury man wins Lightning Lotto jackpot
A 41-year-old Sudbury father says he feels like a champion after winning the jackpot in Lightning Lotto last month.
-
COVID-19 delays Sudbury murder trial
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright in Sudbury came to a halt Thursday when a juror tested positive for COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
‘Catch the Ace’ fever spreading through Hagersville
A massive lineup is weaving through the downtown of Hagersville as hundreds descend on the community to play ‘Catch the Ace’ at the local legion.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
-
Two police cruisers hit during traffic stop in Kitchener
A man is facing charges after police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop in Kitchener on Wednesday.