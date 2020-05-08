REGINA -- Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and Premier Scott Moe marked the 75th anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe in the Second World War on Friday morning.

Victory in Europe Day is May 8, which marked the end of fighting for most Canadian Forces in WWII.

“On May 8, 1945, the Allies accepted Germany’s surrender and after six long years of fighting, the Second World War came to an end in Europe,” Mirasty said. “As the years pass, it becomes increasingly important that we remember the Canadians who served. We owe them our deep gratitude. Please take a moment today to remember them, and to honour their legacy of peace.”

“Saskatchewan’s contribution throughout the Second World War was tremendous,” Moe said. “We recognize the tens of thousands of men and women from this province who contributed to Allied success both at home and abroad, most importantly the more than 5,000 Saskatchewan residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace.”

The pair, along with Mirasty’s wife, gathered safely at the war memorial for a moment of silence and to lay a wreath.

The memorial lists the names of all Saskatchewan’s fallen.