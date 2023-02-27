Sask. liquor store permit auction: 10 highest and lowest bids

With the auction of 35 SLGA retail permits now complete, it's now possible to see which locations netted the Saskatchewan government the most money.

In total, the province says it brought in more than $45 million dollars through the sale of permits associated with the remaining government-run liquor stores.

The provincial government announced it was exiting the retail liquor business last fall, a move that led to hundreds of layoffs.

The winners of the auctions must still successfully apply for their permits. All winning bidders have an 18-month window to successfully obtain their permit and open a retail location.

Which 10 bids were highest?

La Ronge $3.37 million

Fort Qu’Appelle $1.7 million

Two Saskatoon permits sold for $1.66 million a piece

Prince Albert $1.65 million

Meadow Lake $1.61 million

Regina $1.56 million

Regina $1.55 million

Regina $1.53 million

Regina $1.52 million

Which 10 bids were lowest?