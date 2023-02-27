Sask. liquor store permit auctions raise more than $45M

More than $45 million was raised following the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) retail permit auctions.

The auctions for the 35 permits began on Feb. 6 and closed on Feb. 24, and were conducted online through McDougall Auctions, according to a release from the provincial government.

The total revenue from the auction amounted to $45,077,800, with bids ranging from $450,000 in in Carlyle to $3,270,000 in La Ronge.

The average permit sold for $1.2 million, which does not include buildings or inventory, the release said.

"We are pleased to see these auctions come to a successful conclusion," Lori Carr, minister responsible for SLGA, said in the release. "The incredible amount of interest means that we will have additional revenue to put toward the high-quality public services we all enjoy."

The winning bidders will start the application process for the retail store permits, and will have 18 months to obtain the permit and open their business.

Twenty-seven of SLGA’s liquor stores have already closed, with the final seven locations set to close on March 11.

The provincial government announced it was exiting the retail liquor market with plans to sell its remaining SLGA stores in Saskatchewan during its throne speech on Oct. 26, 2022.

The first store to close was the SLGA’s Dewdney Avenue location in Regina on Jan. 25.

In January, the provincial government struck a severance deal with hundreds of SLGA employees, who will be losing their jobs as a result of the sale.

More details to come…