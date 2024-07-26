REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. man charged after multi-vehicle crash

    a 39-year-old Regina man is facing several charges following a multi-vehicle collision that sent one man to hospital on Thursday night.

    Officers were called to Broad Street and 4th Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle collision around 7:30 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    A 64-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    According to police, the suspect vehicle collided with the victim’s vehicle before colliding with two other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection.

    The suspect fled the scene on foot then was located and arrested on the 1000 block of Broad Street.

    Police said there was a hit and run by the same suspect at the intersection of Albert Street and 1st Avenue prior to the collision.

    A 39-year-old man is charged with failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, assault of a peace officer, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, and assault.

    He made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.

