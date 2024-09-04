REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. man charged after search reveals over 650 grams of illicit drugs

    Sask RCMP File
    

    A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after RCMP found over 650 grams of illicit drugs during two search warrants on Aug. 29.

    Saskatchewan RCMP’s Swift Current Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team and Swift Current City RCMP executed a search warrant at a business on North Service Road and one on Robert Street East.

    Cash, 503 grams of methamphetamine, 52 grams of fentanyl, 105 grams of cocaine, and trafficking paraphernalia was found during the search.

    A 30-year-old man from Swift Current is facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was set to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.

