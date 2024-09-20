Sask. man charged in impaired driving crash near Wapella that claimed life of Alberta woman

A 21-year-old man from Codette, Sask. is facing numerous charges in connection to a fatal crash near Wapella, Sask. Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Alberta woman.

Moosomin RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 1 around 9:30 p.m. where investigation determined that a pickup truck and semi collided.

The passenger in the truck, the 22-year-old woman from Grande Prairie, Alta, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, an RCMP news release said.

Her family has been notified, the woman's name was not released by RCMP.

The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Zachory Taylor, was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, RCMP said.

Taylor was charged with operation while impaired of motor vehicle causing death, operation while prohibited and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

RCMP said Taylor was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Nipawin RCMP and Weyburn police.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance in Yorkton on Sept. 23.

The driver of the semi reported no physical injuries to RCMP.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Wapella, Sask. is located about 197 kilometres east of Regina.