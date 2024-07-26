Sask. man dead after collision involving truck and train

A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.

Broadview RCMP received a report of a collision on Friday around 8:20 a.m., according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Officers, local fire, and EMS responded to the scene.

The 63-year old man who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to RCMP.

RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Broadview, Sask. is located about 143 kilometres east of Regina