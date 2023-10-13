Sask. man dead following multi-vehicle collision

A man has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask. on Thursday.

Around 6:40 a.m., Carlyle RCMP, Kisbey and Stoughton Fire Services, local EMS, and STARS responded to the scene, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

RCMP determined a tuck and SUV collided, then after the initial report, a third vehicle had struck the collision scene.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man from Redvers, Sask. was declared dead by EMS on the scene. The two passengers of the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

STARS transported the driver of the SUV to hospital with serious injuries, and the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and only occupant of the car was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continue to investigate.

Kisbey, Sask. is located about 170 kilometres southeast of Regina.