

CTV Regina

A Saskatchewan man played Santa on Christmas Eve this year, delivering gifts to a family in need.

When Bobby Byrnell found an ad on Kijiji from a family asking for help this holiday season, he felt he needed to do something.

“I saw the ad on Kijiji last night and was kind of touched by it,” Byrnell told CTV News on Sunday.

The ad was posted by Janine Goodyear, who was looking for gifts for her family.

“I posted it a few weeks ago, because we were having troubles keeping up with bills,” Goodyear said. “I felt it was the best way to reach out to someone.”

Byrnell saw the ad online the Saturday before Christmas and said he needed to do something.

“It’s sad to see some kids go without some presents,” he said. “So, I reached out to a close friend of mine – Allan Batters, who owns Gee Bee Construction – and he was willing to make this all happen.”

So Byrnell, with his two daughters and gifts in tow, took time out of their busy Christmas Eve schedule to give back.

“At first I thought, ‘This can’t be,’” Goodyear said. “It’s the day before Christmas, so you don’t expect anything at that point. I was anxious, but I was so excited to know there are people in the community who still care is so important.”

The gesture by the Byrnells means a lot more for Goodyear than just some presents under the tree.

“It gives you hope for today that there’s still good people out there, people who are willing to help,” she said. “Hopefully next year we’re in a position where we can do this for someone else.

The Goodyears aren’t the only families getting gifts from the Byrnells. One family in Regina and another in Moose Jaw are also on their list.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Gina Martin