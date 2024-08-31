REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. man dies in collision near Estevan

    Sask RCMP File
    A man has died following a collision on a highway near Estevan, Sask. on Friday night.

    Estevan RCMP and the Estevan Police Service responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39 east of Highway 47 around 7 p.m.

    Investigation found that a car collided with a semi truck. A 66-year-old man from Estevan, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing by an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

    Estevan Sask. is located about 204 kilometres southest of Regina.  

