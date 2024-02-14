Sask. man facing child exploitation charges following investigation

REGINA
    A man from Swift Current is facing child exploitation charges following an investigation into child luring late last year.

    The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an online investigation in December of 2023 and executed a search warrant at a home in Swift Current, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    Following investigation, 56-year-old Derrick Heebner, was charged on Feb. 13.

    He was charged with luring a child using telecommunication to commit invitation to sexual touching and possession of child pornography.

    Heebner appeared in court and was released on numerous conditions, police said. His next court appearance will be on March 13.

