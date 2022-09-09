Sask. man facing robbery charges following theft of taxi in Regina

A Saskatchewan man is facing robbery charges following an alleged theft of a taxi in Regina.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery on the 1700 block of Halifax St. on Friday, according to release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a taxi driver reported that a man refused to pay his fare and refused to get out of the vehicle. After the taxi driver went to the police station, the man allegedly assaulted the driver and stole the vehicle.

RPS they found the vehicle nearby and arrested the man, who allegedly refused a breathalyser test.

A 31-year-old man from Cut Knife, Sask. is charged with robbery, failure to comply with demand and impaired driving.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday morning.