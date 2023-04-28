Sask. man facing weapons charges after police seize 34 guns from rural property

Saskatchewan RCMP said a 50-year-old man is facing numerous weapons-related charges and another man is wanted after police seized 34 guns and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition from a property in Webb, Sask.

According to an RCMP news release, police executed a search warrant at the residence on Feb. 20.

Along with the weapons and ammunition, RCMP said 19 grams of methamphetamine and cash was also seized from the property.

The 50-year-old suspect is facing a total of nine charges including three counts of unsafe storage of firearms, one count of possession of a weapon obtained by crime and two counts of possession of a loaded, restricted firearm.

RCMP said it is also looking for Ryan Barsness.

According to RCMP, Barsness is about five feet five inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

RCMP said he has a scar on his right eyebrow, adding they are working to obtain a photo of Barsness.

Barsness is also known to travel to the Regina area, RCMP said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Webb, Sask. is about 277 kilometres west of Regina.