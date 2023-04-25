Sask. man plans to invest $100K won on Lotto MAX draw

Stan Ismond won $100,000 on a Lotto MAX draw. (Photo Courtesy: Sask. Lotteries) Stan Ismond won $100,000 on a Lotto MAX draw. (Photo Courtesy: Sask. Lotteries)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener