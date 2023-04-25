Sask. man plans to invest $100K won on Lotto MAX draw

A man from Abernethy, Sask. said he plans to invest the $100,000 he won from a recent Lotto MAX draw.

Stan Ismond added an EXTRA to his ticket for the March 31 draw, which he bought from the Balcarres Liquor Store on the day of the draw, according to a media release from Sask. Lotteries.

He said he woke up on April 1 and checked his ticket on his app. He went back to bed for a bit, then used the win as an April Fool’s Day joke on his wife after she woke up, the release said.

The winning numbers were 5346797.

“It feels amazing, one of the greatest feelings ever,” he said in the release.