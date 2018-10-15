

CTV Regina





A Saskatchewan man received his second medal in four years for an act of bravery on Monday afternoon.

Acts of heroism were recognized at Government House.

Kyle Anderson received his second medal for rescuing a friend while kayaking on Pat Lake in July. Four years ago, he received a medal for saving a drowning woman.

The recipients also included Ian Whitehead, who saved a nine-year-old girl from a dog attack, Hayley Hesseln, who rescued a woman who fell through the ice on the South Saskatchewan River, and eight Saskatoon police officers who saved a man from a burning house.

Lieutenant Governor Thomas Molloy presented the awards on behalf of the Royal Canadian Humane Association.