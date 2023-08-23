Sask. man's compost pile creates tension with neighbours

One property owner near McLean, Sask. has accumulated a growing compost pile on his land, which has created tension with neighbours.

The pile is a result of landowner Stacey Getz collecting heating fuel for his wood burning furnace. Acquaintances would then offer him assistance in his ventures in exchange for help with their compost waste.

“I was working on a grinder to grind up trees and there’s no shortage of trees in our area and this deal landed where I could get the ground up trees and if I take a bit of the compost with it… it’s great,” Getz said.

However, many neighbours are less than impressed with the growing pile, and expressed concern for the possible environmental impacts. One of those neighbours, Ron Bray, owns a neighbouring property.

“Do we really understand what’s going to happen to this grass cuttings and plastic bags, how long are we going to live with that and what will it do?” He questioned. “And could there not be an area away from bodies of water? Wouldn’t that be a better idea?”

Getz claims that while the pile got larger than expected due to weather, it is a long term project which will eventually break down.

“They’re paper bags, once they get wet, they break down and they basically stay stuck. They’re not like the ugly plastic bag that stores have been giving out for years,” he explained.

“The piles got dumped closer to the road than where I wanted them but we leveled them out last fall and they’ve shrunk over 50 per cent in one year. But they’re fresh organic, which is why it’ll shrink faster. It is a five to seven year program.”

CTV News contacted the RM office for a comment and are awaiting a response.