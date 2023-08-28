Sask. man ticketed after being caught watching YouTube while driving

A driver in Saskatchewan was ticketed $580 for distracted driving after being caught watching YouTube while behind the wheel.

“Stopped a driver watching YouTube while he was driving ($580) and also doing 30 km/hrs below the speed limit ($125),” a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Cst. Mike Seel from Regina Police Service’s traffic team says.

According to Cst. Seel, the driver told him he just wanted to drive how he wanted to drive.

The driver's fines totaled $705.

Driver inattention and distraction is responsible for 14 per cent of all collisions, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

On average it leads to 19 fatalities a year in Saskatchewan, based on an average from 2019 to 2021, SGI's website says.