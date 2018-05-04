

CTV Regina





The man who won the grand prize in the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery has won a home before.

Dwayne and Kristen Prystupa won the STARS Home Lottery back in 2012.

The family said they continued to buy tickets to support the cause, but they never thought they would win big again.

“My brother-in-law called me, ‘I can’t believe you just won another house,’” Prystupa said. “I didn’t believe him and he had it still on TV, so he rewinded and he was playing it for me and I was listening. Still just shock and awe, I can’t believe. (I’m) extremely blessed to have this happen twice.”

Daniel McGee won the 50/50 prize of $410,000. McGee lost his job as a wrestling coach at the University of Regina when the program was cut earlier this week.

Bernice Shear took home the early bird prize. Shear had the choice between $90,000, or a Corvette and a trip to the Cayman Islands. Shear doesn’t have a driver’s license and has never driven, so she took the money. Her 15-year-old grandson, however, was hoping she would take the sports car.

All the money raised goes towards the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.