Sask. mayors raise concerns about provincial income support program

REGINA -

Saskatchewan city mayors say they’re concerned about challenges faced by people on the new Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program.

“This program is designed to help our most vulnerable, but instead, we are seeing an increase in homelessness in our communities,” Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers, chair of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association’s (SUMA) City Mayors’ Caucus, said in a press release.

SUMA said surveys by the Saskatchewan Landlords’ Association show more than 30 per cent of SIS clients – about 4,000 people – did not pay rent in September or October.

In 2019, the Ministry of Social Services announced the creation of the SIS program, which would replace existing income support programs.

The previous programs covered the cost of utilities for clients, but the new program puts the costs of rent, utilities, taxes and all other home-related costs under a shelter benefit, meaning a single adult will have to pay for all the home-related costs with $500-$600 each month.

Clients also receive $285 to meet all other basic needs including food, transportation, clothing and personal items.

The ministry phased out the previous programs and fully transferred all clients to the SIS program in August.

In October, community members and people experiencing homelessness erected a tent city in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood to shelter from the cold months ahead.

Organizers of the encampment, known as Camp Marjorie, have met with both provincial and municipal leaders to try and find an indoor location for the winter.

SUMA’s City Mayors’ Caucus met virtually on Thursday to talk about the impact of the SIS program on their respective cities.

“As municipal leaders, we appreciate the need to make programs more efficient. However, efficiency should not take precedence over the purpose of the program – helping those who need it,” said Aalbers.

SUMA said its Executive Committee also raised similar concerns in a meeting with Social Services Minister Lori Carr on Tuesday.

The association said it will continues to work with the minister and the Ministry of Social Services to address homelessness in Saskatchewan identify potential solutions.

