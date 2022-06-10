Sask. men charged in methamphetamine trafficking investigation

Two Saskatchewan men have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 5000 block of 4th Ave. in Regina around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an unresponsive driver and passenger in a parked vehicle, according to Regina police.

Police found two unconscious men who were taken into custody. One man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and the other was believed to be intoxicated. Officers also found methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with other illegal drugs, a scale, and money.

Both men, a 51-year-old from Corning, Sask. and a 26-year-old man from Kipling Sask. were charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They both made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.