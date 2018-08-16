

Premier Scott Moe says there is no guarantee the province will observe a new federal statutory holiday to recognize residential school survivors.

“We have to have those discussions on whether or not we implement it as a full statutory holiday here in the province, what the cost to employers would be, understanding that the government of Saskatchewan also is a large employer in the province,” Moe said.

Moe says whether or not the province observes the holiday does not speak to whether or not Saskatchewan is supportive of federal statutory holidays.

The Saskatchewan NDP is disappointed in Moe’s stance, saying he is focused on business rather than the cost to our province because of residential schools.

Moe says there will be further discussions in the coming days.