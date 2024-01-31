Sask. MLA Greg Lawrence charged with assault

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has revealed that Saskatchewan MLA Greg Lawrence is currently facing assault charges.

The charges stem from an investigation by MJPS into complaints of assault during interactions between two people. Police began investigating on June 27, 2023.

On Jan. 31, 2024, MJPS charged 58-year-old Lawrence with assault and assault by choking.

The Saskatchewan Party announced Tuesday that Lawrence had resigned from caucus due to an active police investigation into “historic complaints.” He will sit in the legislative assembly as an independent.

On Wednesday, Lawrence's office said he would not be "available for a statement or interview" because he is still recovering from an August 2023 motorcycle crash.

Lawrence had previously announced he would not run in the 2024 provincial election. He has represented Moose Jaw Wakamow since 2011.

He is set to make his first appearance in court on March 18.

In a statement to media, Premier Scott Moe said he was “deeply concerned” by the situation.

“Yesterday, I learned that it was confirmed the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow was under active police investigation and resigned. Today, I learned through media the nature of the charge. I am deeply concerned by this news,” Moe’s statement read.

“Our work will not be deterred and we will continue to focus on violence prevention initiatives to protect our families, our communities and our province.”

Lawrence is now the second MLA in the past three months to leave the Saskatchewan Party Caucus while facing criminal charges.

Cutknife-Turtleford MLA Ryan Domotor was removed from caucus in November after he was allegedly caught trying to obtain sexual services in Regina.