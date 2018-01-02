

CTV Regina





Mounties are alerting Saskatchewan residents about a phone scam in which the scammers claim to be from STARS Lottery.

If you are a target in the scam, the callers will say you have won a new vehicle or a cash prize ranging from $30,000 to $175,000, according to RCMP. They will then ask you to send them a payment in order to claim your prize.

Police say you will never be asked to send money in order to claim a lottery prize. If you are asked to send a payment of any kind to claim a prize, it is a scam.

If you receive a call advising you that you have won a prize in the STARS Lottery, you should check with STARS directly to see if you are a winner. You can do so in Saskatchewan by phoning STARS at 1-855-449-2444. You can also visit the STARS Lottery website to view their winner list.

If you receive a scam lottery call, police urge you not to provide any personal information or send any money. Instead, record the phone number and advise your local police department or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, by calling 1-888-495-8501 or by visiting their website.