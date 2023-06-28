Sask. Muslims recognize Eid ul-Adha

Wednesday is an important day around the Muslim community as they marked the culmination of Hajj.

In Regina, hundreds of Muslims attended Eid ul-Adha prayers and celebrations at the Viterra International Trade Centre Wednesday morning.

The day is recognized also as one of great food and company.

“Really it kind of draws theologically upon the story of Prophet Abraham and his willingness to sacrifice and including members of his family. So that’s what it marks and really it’s intended to be a celebration of a spirit of sacrifice, gratitude and sharing,” Khurrum Awan, the vice president of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan said.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan also said the construction of a new Mosque in Regina will begin in about six to eight weeks.