REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP is joining calls to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers and school staff around Saskatchewan by Oct. 1.

It follows a similar call made by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation on Tuesday.

NDP education critic Carla Beck said it’s one of several tools that need to be employed to protect those under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

“On September 1, the majority of people in elementary schools are going to be unvaccinated,” Beck said at a news conference Wednesday. “If we want those children to be in school without disruption and we want everyone in those buildings to be as safe as possible, we have to do everything we can.”

Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday the province has not discussed mandating vaccines for education staff and other provincial employees to date but noted guidelines are likely forthcoming early next week for vaccine ineligible students.

“We’re hopeful [children under 12] will be eligible later this calendar year,” Moe told reporters. “How do we ensure that as our kids head back to school this fall those that are ineligible for vaccines, [we] ensure that we’re providing the proper guidance for school divisions and for our families in the province.”

The NDP also suggested Saskatchewan follow suit with other provinces like Manitoba and Alberta in expanding vaccine eligibility to all children born in 2009.

Other pieces of a return-to-school plan the NDP would like to see include thresholds to trigger masking, testing and remote learning protocols, in-school vaccination clinics and clear direction and information from health officials.