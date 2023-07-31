Sask. NDP claim families paying $1,600 more in PST and utilities since 2016

The Saskatchewan NDP have released statistics – claiming that families in the province are paying a total of $1,608 more in taxes and utility fees compared to 2016.

“The numbers are clear – for the average family in this province – $1,608 in increased costs just due to PST increases, power bill increases and phone increases,” Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck said during a news conference Monday.

“Consistently what we are hearing from people is that they are falling further and further behind.”

According to the numbers – a Saskatchewan household with an income of $75,000 was paying $1,173 in PST, $1,245 in power and $258 in phone bills in 2016/17.

This is compared to the current costs which, according to the NDP, include $1,932 in PST (+64.7 per cent), $1,452 for power (+16.6 per cent) and $900 in phone bills (+248.8 per cent).

The statistics were sourced from the province’s own budget documents, according to Beck.

“The premier, the Sask. Party can dispute the numbers – our numbers are correct,” she said.

“What’s also correct is this is the number one concern for people in this province and if he doesn’t understand that then he’s not paying attention and I’m not surprised.”

Regina resident and small business owner Elaine Dubord spoke at the NDP’s event – saying her family of four has seen the rising cost of living first hand.

“We’ve just been working the best we can for a really long time and it doesn’t really seem like its getting any easier,” she said.

“We want to give [our kids] the best and it just doesn’t feel that we have the tools at our disposal to do that.”

From being forced to shop the price per-gram at the grocery store to holding off on much-needed home improvements – Dubord said the effects of rising costs are clear.

“We’re doing everything in our power but we’re part of a bigger system and the Sask. Party is the ones who control that it doesn’t really feel that us as part of that system is a priority for them.”

The Government of Saskatchewan provided a news release following the NDP’s event on Monday – claiming the official opposition used “selective numbers” to suggest the province has increased the cost of living.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” the release read.

“When all tax reductions and other tax savings measures are taken into account, the average Saskatchewan family pays significantly less to the provincial government now than when the NDP was in office.”

The province cited its $500 Saskatchewan Affordability Tax Credit payments, personal income tax (PIT) exemptions and other support programs when making its case.

“A family of four with $100,000 in total income pays $2,443 less in combined PIT and sales tax in 2023, compared to 2007,” the release read.

“We continue to have the second lowest utility bundle in Canada. When taxes, utilities and housing costs are combined, our province is the most affordable among the provinces, for a family of four.”

Beck furthered her point – drawing from the stories and experiences of people out in the community.

“Like the 70-year-old man that I talked to a couple of months ago – who was looking for work because the latest round of SaskPower hikes meant that he was worried he couldn’t stay in his house without an additional job,” she said.

“These are the stories we are hearing. The numbers are clear, the experiences of people are clear.”