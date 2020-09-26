REGINA -- With the provincial election approaching, the Saskatchewan NDP has disclosed that six of its candidates have been criminally convicted.

The party released the names of the six candidates, including the offense and the year it took place.

Five candidates have been convicted of impaired driving:

Carter Antoine, Yorkton (2017)

Ken Burton, Moosomin (1973)

Bonnie Galenzowski, Melville- Saltcoats (1982)

Rod McCorriston, Carrot River Valley (1980)

Lyle Whitefish, Saskatchewan Rivers (2011)

Bhajan Brar, the candidate for Regina Pasqua, was convicted of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, in 2011.

The Saskatchewan Party disclosed information about its candidates with criminal convictions at the end of July.