REGINA -- Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili announced that he intends to increase accountability and transparency at the government level if elected.

The NDP said that if elected it would call a public inquiry into the Global Transportation Hub and Regina Bypass, enact stronger conflict of interest rules for MLAs, require all lobbying to be public, ban corporate and union donations and introduce a cap on individual donations.

“Saskatchewan people continue to struggle as jobs and contracts are sent out of province. Meanwhile, the Sask. Party’s friends and insiders get ahead,” said Meili. “The Sask. Party refuses to provide answers or accept responsibility for their actions."

