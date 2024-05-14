Sask. NDP questions reliance on travel nurses as private company video sparks controversy

A promotional video by a private nursing company has been making the rounds on social media. The provincial NDP is criticizing what they call the government’s reliance on out-of-province travel nurses.

“Travel nurses used to be a one off fill in the gap tool, but under this tired and out-of-touch government, travel nurses have become a baked-in part of the health care system,” NDP MLA and Health Critic Vicki Mowat said during the question period on Tuesday.

The video on social media shows a man firing money into a canola field with the caption “POV: YOU JUST FINISHED YOUR SASKATCHEWAN CONTRACT MAKING $92/HOUR,” and called on nurses to apply to make some “extra loot” this spring.

“Saskatchewan is calling and has openings for ICU RN’s with wages up to $92/hour,” the post reads.

Mowat referenced the video and asked Health Minister Everett Hindley if the going rate for a contract nurse working in a Saskatchewan ICU can indeed reach $92 per hour.

In response, Hindley outlined the health care plan the government is making investments into but also acknowledged the province’s use of contract nurses.

“Yes, we utilize contract nurses much like other jurisdictions do as well, with the goal to reduce our reliance on that, create more permanent full-time positions in health care and get Saskatchewan graduates working in our hospitals and long-term care facilities,” he said.

Mowat referenced the video again, and asked what message it sends to Saskatchewan nurses who are “burning out while contract nurses are cashing in.”

Hindley said contract nurses are not something the government or the Saskatchewan Health Authority intends to rely on unless necessary.

“To fill vacancies to provide for instances where nurses need to take vacation or sick time,” he said, noting that in the meantime, the province will continue to make investments into their health care plan.

Mowat said the government has simply lost the plot when it comes to health care and said privatization is making things worse. She said instead of spending money on travel nurses, priority should be placed on training Saskatchewan health care workers.

“This ad sends exactly the wrong message to the nurses that we still have left in the province and let’s remember whose cash is shooting out of that money gun, tax dollars by Saskatchewan people,” she said.

Mowat said the contract nursing agency cashed out more than $6 million since 2019. Earlier this year, 49 emergency room nurses from St. Paul’s Hospital penned a letter to the health minister health saying, “This significant disparity in perceived value leaves the permanent staff feeling frustrated. There is an undeniable sense of resentment towards the concept of agency nursing."

“Last month, 49 ER nurses wrote a letter sharing how out-of-province travel nurses are making morale worse in Saskatchewan hospitals,” she said. “SUN (Saskatchewan Union of Nurses) says that we’re on track to spend a record $70 million on travel nurses this year alone.”

Speaking to reporters after question period, Minister Hindley said he only saw the promotional video earlier that day.

“Obviously disappointing when we’re talking about some very serious issues when it comes to health care, recruitment and retention in this case, when it comes to nurses,” he said.

Hindley reiterated that the government doesn’t want to rely on travel nurses but feels as though sometimes it’s necessary.

“We’re working hard to fill the vacancies we have, continue to build upon our health care work force, and make sure that we are working very hard to recruit and retain our health care workers,” he said.

The government is going to review the campaign.

“We’ll have the officials from ministry try and find out where this comes from,” Hindley said.

- With files from Wayne Mantyka