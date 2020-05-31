REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP says it’s concerned about rushed care, low staffing numbers and damaged facilities following the release of the 2019 CEO Tour Report.

The 251-page was shared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Friday afternoon following calls from the opposition.

The report is intended to outline what’s working well and where improvements are necessary in Saskatchewan long-term care homes. The SHA has been conducting the visits to these facilities since 2013.

“This report confirms what we’ve heard from seniors and family members: staff give so much of themselves, and their work is appreciated, but they struggle to keep up in an environment of inadequate funding, understaffing, and crumbling infrastructure,” NDP Seniors critic Danielle Chartier said in a news release Sunday.

The NDP referenced pieces of the report, including complaints of not enough staff to meet resident’s needs in Biggar and infrastructure concerns and a roof leak in Lumsden, in a release on Sunday.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe said the report was delayed because the people working on it have been preoccupied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When families face the decision to move a loved one into long-term care, the findings detailed in this report are exactly what they worry about,” NDP leader Ryan Meili said. “Staff and administrators are run off their feet in these facilities, doing their best with limited resources.”

The full report can be viewed on the Government of Saskatchewan website.