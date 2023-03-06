Sask. NDP say 'now is not the time' for planned salary increase for MLAs amid rising prices

As consumers feel the pressure as prices continue to rise, Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck said she’s been hearing concerns while knocking on doors.

“They’re actually scared to go to the grocery store because you know every time they go it’s more and more expensive,” Beck told CTV News.

Due to the concern around cost of living, the NDP feel it would be inappropriate for MLAs to accept an annual salary adjustment on April 1st.

The adjustment is based on the consumer price index which went up by 6 per cent last year.

“I don’t think this should even be a question. This is not a time to be increasing MLA salaries,” Beck said.

MLAs currently receive a base pay of $103,000, with bonuses for serving on committees or in cabinet. A 6 per cent raise would give members a minimum of $6,000 more.

Premier Scott Moe is currently on a trade mission to India and was not available to offer his opinion.

The province responded to CTV News’ request for inquiry with a statement, claiming; “The government is considering whether the expected increase should be adjusted before it takes effect.”

The NDP believe it should be reduced to zero.

“I understand the formula,” Beck explained. “I understand what’s happened in the past but this is not an ordinary time for people.”

The April pay raise may go to a house committee for discussion as the Saskatchewan Legislature resumes sitting this week.

The NDP maintain that the increase is a firm no for them.