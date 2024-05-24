Sask. NDP want answers from province following Jeremy Harrison allegations

The Saskatchewan NDP is probing into allegations that Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison once brought a gun to the legislative building. The NDP has fired off questions by letter to building security officials asking what they may know.

“We’ve written today to the Sergeant at Arms, to Dani Herman, the director of the Legislative Security Unit, as well as the Chief Firearms Officer with a number of questions that we think Saskatchewan people deserve answers to,” NDP MLA Meara Conway said on Thursday.

The letter asks direct questions about whether Jeremy Harrison ever brought a long gun into the building or sought permission to carry a hand gun.

“So we’ve been very clear from the beginning that we think that an investigation should take place. We think that it should be neutral. Today our focus is on getting the answers to these questions from these three different parties’ periods that we think are positioned to answer those questions,” Conway said.

Allegations were made last week as Speaker Randy Weekes launched a verbal attack on his long time caucus colleague.

The premier does not plan to call an investigation. He’s leaving that decision to others.

“If there is an investigation that should occur, it would be one of those entities I suppose that would if it was reported to them. It wouldn’t be myself or someone else that would investigate allegations of this nature,” Premier Scott Moe said.

Earlier, the premier called the allegations false. Jeremy Harrison remains unavailable for comment.