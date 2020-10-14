REGINA -- NDP Regina Lakeview candidate Carla Beck says if her party is elected government it would commit to reducing class sizes in schools.

Beck said the NDP would spend $125 million to fund an additional 1,000 teachers, 750 educational assistants and 400 custodial staff.

She said the NDP would look at potentially using community spaces as places for learning.

“This is something that school boards at the local level are very well equipped to understand, where open spaces in their communities might be,” she said.

“Looking at halls, legion halls and things that might be under-utilized at this time," Beck said.

Beck said investing in early education will help reduce costs for the province in the long run.

As well, she added, reducing class sizes could help avoid outbreaks in schools.

Beck said if elected, the NDP would reduce class sizes even after the pandemic comes to an end.

CTV has reached out to the Saskatchewan Party for a response.

The election is Oct. 26.