REGINA -- Saskatchewan has gotten the ball rolling and released its guidelines for participating in outdoor sports and activities.

“Parents and organizers can be assured that kids sport and other activities will be going ahead this summer,” said Saskatchewan’s Deputy Premier, Gordon Wyant.

However some are wondering why Saskatchewan, which has relatively low COVID-19 numbers, didn’t implement a sports plan earlier than some of its counterparts which still have comparatively high numbers.

“The wind out of my sails were kind of taken when I saw Alberta of all places was opening up to team sports,” said Regina Thunder Head Coach Scott MacAuley. “Their football teams could probably get on the field.”

“It’s important that we stick to our schedule,” said Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

“[Saskatchewan] may be a bit different from other provinces and obviously test the patience of some sectors who may be coming a bit later than other sectors.”

The province says it will announce the dates for outdoor sports to resume next week.

Earlier this week, U Sports cancelled its football season. The CFL season is still postponed until September, if it proceeds at all.

MacAuley is hopeful the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) and the Thunder can get back on the gridiron within the next three to four weeks. The Head Coach is even optimistic they’ll be competing in September, albeit in a limited way.

“Most likely like a home and home against the Hilltops and against the Winnipeg Riffles, the Alberta teams would do the same thing and then eventually at some point there’d be a playoff game, inter conference cross over,” says MacAuley, who hopes the CJFL is on board.

The Hilltops tweeted that no decision has been made. Football Canada says it will release a “Return to Football Guide” for provincial sport organizations on June 18.

For now in Saskatchewan, full contact sports like football, rugby and field hockey, won’t be permitted in Phase Four. Indoor activities are restricted until the second part of Phase 4.

“Individual training is less risky where you can maintain that physical distancing,” says Dr. Shahab. “We’ll have to give some consideration to teams that have to compete against one another.”

High fives and handshakes won’t be permitted, and tournaments as well as interprovincial travel for sports team will also be prohibited.