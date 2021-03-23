REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan confirmed there are 891 cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern (VoC) in the province, as of Tuesday.

Moving forward, the province will be reporting all screened VoC cases as confirmed for the purpose of public reporting and contact tracing.

The province also reported one COVID-19 death and 150 new cases on Tuesday.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Of the 891 variant cases, 763 were detected in Regina. VoCs have also been found in the Far North East (one), Saskatoon (18), Central East (10), South Central (56) and South East (43) zones.

The province has identified the lineage of 360 VoC cases, including 352 cases of B.1.1.7 and eight cases of B1.351.

150 NEW CASES, 1 DEATH

One person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Government of Saskatchewan. The person from the South Central zone was in their 60s.

The 150 new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North Central (one), Far North East (one), North West (nine), North Central (eight), North East (12), Saskatoon (eight), Central East (eight), Regina (91), South West (one), South Central (three) and South East (six) zones.

One other new cases is pending residence information.

The province said there are 1,472 COVID-19 cases considered active, following 152 recoveries.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 158, or 12.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 3,209 COVID-19 tests were processed on Monday.

More to come...