REGINA -- SaskPower reported an increase in electricity usage since the deep freeze started, but it is not enough to break the Crown corporation’s record, yet.

According to SaskPower spokesperson Scott McGregor, electricity consumption has increased by around 112 Megawatts (MW) in the past week – which is equivalent to about 44,000 average Saskatchewan homes. Usage peaked at 3,692 MW. The record peak was 3,792, set on Dec. 29, 2017.

The power provider has a few tips on how to increase energy efficiency at home: