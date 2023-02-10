Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial

An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.

Goodwill, 33, is accused of causing the death of his three-month-old son in October 2017.

Autopsy results show the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head. The Crown argues Goodwill unintentionally caused the fatal injury.

Neuropathologist Dr. Roland Auer, based out of Saskatoon, is the defence’s only expert witness. He interpreted the findings of the autopsy at the request of the defence.

Testifying in court Friday morning, he said the boy died of cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of a viral lung infection and interstitial pneumonia.

“I concluded that (the baby) has lung disease, viral lung disease, clots in the lung, clotting and bleeding from his infection,” Dr. Auer said.

Pneumonia is the most common cause of death in kids aged five and under, Auer told court. He added pathologists often miss this specific type of pneumonia when looking for cause of death.

Auer said the boy’s lungs looked similar to those who die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and suggested the baby had been asymptomatic for quite some time.

In some cases, the first symptom can be collapse and death, according to Auer.

“It’s a chronic, silent killer pneumonia,” he said. “It’s a wonder (the baby) survived as long as he did.”

Forensic pathologist Dr. Andreea Nistor performed the autopsy. She consulted Dr. David Ramsey, a neuropathologist from Ontario, on the post-mortem examination.

Both doctors testified as Crown witnesses earlier in the trial.

Dr. Ramsey determined the baby died from cardiorespiratory arrest that was a result of head trauma.

Nistor agreed with his findings, and ruled out any other disease or virus as cause of death. She told court that the trace amounts of respiratory viruses found in the infant’s lungs at the time of death were common, and could not have caused severe complications.

The microbiology report shows that the baby’s stool samples were negative for viruses. However, Dr. Auer said that did not hold much weight in his report as stool tests can produce “false negatives.”

Findings also show the baby had bruising on his scalp and bleeding around his brain.

Dr. Nistor referred to the bleeding as a “significant hematoma.” Dr. Auer agreed the amount of blood was significant. However, he attributed the bleeding to a condition that causes leaky vessels in the head.

During cross-examination, Auer admitted there is “quite a range of opinions among forensics pathologists in these types of cases” but he has a “high confidence” in his conclusion.

“This case is really a slam dunk because of the severity of lung disease,” he said.

Crown prosecutor Chris White raised concerns about Auer’s bias during the expert qualification process, suggesting the doctor came into the case with a preconceived notion that Goodwill is “wrongly accused.”

The judge ruled to allow Auer to testify as an expert. However, Justice Keith Kilback said he has not made any determination on the reliability of Auer as a witness.

Auer is the final witness in the trial. His testimony wraps up the defence’s case.

Both the Crown and defence are scheduled to give their closing arguments in the trial Feb. 13.