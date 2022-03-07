Sask. 'not actively' considering reducing fuel tax as prices rise at the pump

Although gas prices are soaring to record levels across Saskatchewan, the provincial government has no current plans to offer motorists relief at the pump.

In Regina, gas prices took yet another large jump Monday, going from $1.58 to $1.68 at many service stations.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is not “actively looking at” removing any taxes on gas, but possible changes are not off the table in the future.

On Monday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced an end to the province’s tax on gas which will provide what he called “immediate relief at the pumps.”

“Part of that reason would be that Alberta is much more reliant on the oil price than we are in Saskatchewan, we have a much more diversified natural resource economy,” Moe said, pointing to the uranium, potash and agriculture sectors.

Saskatchewan’s fuel tax rate is 15 cents per litre on gasoline and diesel fuel.

The opposition NDP is calling on the provincial government to implement a gas price relief program, which includes “temporarily bypassing the fuel tax to soften the impact of rising costs at the pump.”

Speaking at the first day of the spring sitting of the legislature, Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon said the average price of gasoline is now 40 cents more than it was at this time last year.

“These are extraordinary circumstances and the current increase at the pump is directly tied to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on the Russian government,” Wotherspoon said.

“These sanctions are crucial to continuing the pressure on [Vladimir] Putin’s regime, but we must ensure already-stretched Saskatchewan families are protected where possible,”

Wotherspoon added that with a sharp rise in oil prices, Saskatchewan will see significant increases to provincial revenue, but added that money has not made it to working families trying to make ends meet every month.

In response, Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer pointed to what the government has already done to help reduce the cost of living in Saskatchewan, such as reducing income taxes and increasing the senior’s income plan and the home renovation tax credit.

“We have always had conversations within our government about affordability,” Harpauer said during, while also acknowledging that inflation is an issue.

More details to come…