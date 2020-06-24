REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan will be establishing an office to oversee development of nuclear reactors, along with the planning of policies and programs.

The Nuclear Secretariat will develop and execute a plan for the deployment of clean energy small modular reactors.

In the fall, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signed a memorandum of understanding on small modular reactors with the premiers of Ontario and New Brunswick.

“Clean nuclear energy will provide Saskatchewan the tools to fight climate change,” Dustin Duncan, the Environment Minister, said.

Small modular reactors are nuclear power reactors that produce between 50 to 300 megawatts of energy. Current nuclear power plants production ranges between 600 and 1,600 megawatts.

“The advancement of small modular reactors in Canada brings economic and environmental benefits with new clean technology that is also safe, reliable and competitively priced power,” Duncan said.

Collaboration with this office will allow planning for funding, regulations, labour capacity, public engagement and economic growth.